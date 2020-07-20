Pronóstico de frío y sudestada para esta semana en la zona sanantoniense

Desde la Autoridad Interjurisdiccional de Cuencas (AIC) se anunció el ingreso de aire frío desde el océano Atlántico a partir este lunes, que provocará una baja considerable de las temperaturas, con lluvias persistentes. Las condiciones se mantendrán hasta el día viernes.
Desde este fin de semana, el ingreso de un nuevo frente frío, derivará para el martes por la tarde y el miércoles principalmente, vientos del sudeste, lo que implicará fuertes vientos y caída de lluvia intermitente.
Las bajas temperaturas se harán sentir al menos hasta el sábado 25 de julio.
NUBOSIDAD VARIABLE. INESTABLE EN LOS VALLES MESETA Y COSTA. EN CORDILLERA LLUVIAS Y NEVADAS. MEJORAMIENTOS TEMPORARIOS EN LOS LAGOS. A PARTIR DEL LUNES INGRESA AIRE FRÍO Y HÚMEDO SOBRE EL NORTE PATAGÓNICO. LLUVIAS PERSISTENTES EN LOS VALLES Y COSTA. LLUVIAS Y NEVADAS PERSISTENTES EN EL CENTRO DE LA PROVINCIA DE NEUQUEN Y REGIÓN SUR RIONEGRINA. NEVADAS EN CORDILLERA EN COTAS BAJAS DE CAMINOS Y CIUDADES. ESTAS CONDICIONES SE MANTIENEN HASTA EL MIÉRCOLES INCLUSIVE.