Basquet: La categoría U15 de Sportivo Ferrocarril se consagró campeón

El equipo conducido por Lucas Lima se impuso al “aviador” en un encuentro lleno de emociones. El U15 del “azurro” obtiene el campeonato jugando de local por haber finalizado primero en la fase regular.  

Sportivo Ferrocarril 70 – Jorge Newbery 62

  • Parciales
  • 21/10 – 32/29 – 56/49 – 70/62
  • Jugaron en el estadio “Raúl “Truja” Paderno – SAO”
  • Árbitros: 1° Nahuel Lazcano –  2° Brian Sabella – 3° Rodriguez

Sportivo Ferrocarril (70)

  • Ríos, Pablo   0
  • Quiriti, Valentino  2
  • Miglianeli, Mario   0
  • Mendez, Ramiro (Cap)  16
  • Agnoli, Diego 1
  • Michelli, Francisco  10
  • Lopez, Valentin  19
  • Garcia, Angel  1
  • Otero, Valentin  2
  • Caballero, Federico  8
  • Rapiman, Fernando   0
  • Cichetti, Francisco 11
  • DT: Lucas Lima

Jorge Newbery (62)

  • Catalan, A  0
  • Herbick, N (Cap)  6
  • Irribaren, S   14
  • Ginter, A   6
  • Antenao, A  0
  • Delucchi, A   0
  • Dell, T     23
  • Barcia, A   2
  • Ginter, A    8
  • Guzman, S  0
  • Bergonzi, C  3
  • Ginter, A    0
  • DT: Pascal y Noria

