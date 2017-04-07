Conformaron las comisiones del Concejo Deliberante

En la mañana de ayer se realizaron las reuniones constitutivas de las comisiones permanentes del Concejo Deliberante para el periodo legislativo 2017 que inició el 1° de abril del corriente donde se designaron las autoridades de cada una de las mismas.

Las comisiones permanentes quedaron conformadas de la siguiente manera:

  • DESARROLLO SOCIAL, ASUNTOS VECINALES Y BARRIALES:

Presidente: SPOSITO, Ayelen.

  Vicepresidente: RAILEFE, Alejandro.

Secretario: ESQUIVEL, Luis.

Vocales: MIRANO, Fabrio  CLEMANT, Jose María.

  • OBRAS, SERVICIOS PÚBLICOS Y PLANEAMIENTO:

  Presidente: RAILEFE, Alejandro.

  Vicepresidente: LA BIUNDA, Fabiana.

  Secretario: COLANTONIO, Diego.  

  Vocales: SPOSITO, Ayelen y MERELES, Elizabeth.

  • ECOLOGÍA, MEDIO AMBIENTE Y TURISMO:

  Presidente: SANCHEZ PINO, Jorge.

  Vicepresidente: MERELES MORALES, Elizabeth.

  Secretario: COLANTONIO, Diego.    

  Vocales: LA BIUNDA, Fabiana y ESQUIVEL, Luis.

  • ASUNTOS DE GOBIERNO Y LEGISLACIÓN MUNICIPAL:

  Presidente: ESQUIVEL, Luis M.

  Vicepresidente: CLEMANT, José María.

  Secretario: MIRANO, Fabrio.

  Vocales: LA BIUNDA,  Fabiana y COLANTONIO, Diego. 

  • ECONOMÍA, PRESUPUESTO Y HACIENDA:

  Presidente: COLANTONIO, Diego.

  Vicepresidente: ESQUIVEL, Luis.

  Secretario: SPOSITO; Ayelen.

  Vocales: MIRANO, Fabrio y CLEMANT, José Maria.

Por otra parte se ratificaron las autoridades del Concejo Municipal de Juntas Vecinales y de la Comisión Especial de Becas manteniendo las presidencias los concejales Luis Esquivel y Diego Colantonio respectivamente.

